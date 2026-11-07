Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Simonyan: Armenia has been misled about Türkiye for 70 years

    Region
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 14:42
    Simonyan: Armenia has been misled about Türkiye for 70 years

    Armenia needs to ensure that there can be no grounds for a conflict with Türkiye in the first place, Armenian Security Council Secretary Alen Simonyan said while commenting on the normalization of relations with Ankara, according to Armenpress, cited by Report.

    "Why should we fight the Turks? If they decide to attack us, we will not have time to strengthen ourselves. The misconception that we have been fed for 70 years – that we must stick with Russia or the Turks will devour us – has nothing to do with reality," Simonyan said.

    "The need to leave the children of Armenia a legacy of peace rather than revenge, and to prevent war, is one of the most important guarantees of the country's security," he added.

    At the same time, he stressed that Armenia needs a strong army to ensure the country's defence.

    Speaking about the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, Simonyan described trade and the development of shared interests as important components of peace. He said the project was significant from economic, diplomatic and security perspectives.

    Simonyan also noted that the route would pass approximately 15 metres from the Iranian border, meaning its role should be viewed in the context of the interests of the United States, Iran and the region as a whole.

    "It is an economic and diplomatic project, an instrument of peace," he stressed.

    Alen Simonyan Trump Route For International Peace and Prosperity Project (TRIPP) Armenia-Türkiye normalization process
    Simonyan: Ermənistan 70 il Türkiyə ilə bağlı yanılıb
    Симонян: Армения 70 лет заблуждалась насчет Турции
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