Shooting in Russia: 2 Armenians killed, 3 wounded

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Investigators of the Leningrad region opened a criminal case on the fact of a skirmish that occurred at the service station on the territory of garage cooperatives in Shlisselburg. Gunshot woundswere got by five people, and two of them died. The three killed were businessmen of Armenian origin.

Currently conflict parties under the investigation, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

The investigation established that on 31 January 2016 in the garage cooperative on the territory of the Shlisselburg, Kirovsk district, Leningrad region there was a quarrel between two groups of men.

'One of the parties to the conflict firearms were used, resulting in two men from the received wounds has died, three are in medical institution', press release says.

Investigation is conducted by the staff of the first Department for investigation of particularly important cases (about crimes against the person and public security) of the regional Department of the RF IC. Criminal case was opened under paragraph «a» of part 2 of article 105 of the criminal code («Murder of two and more persons»).

Shots were heard at about 20:00 on the territory of garage cooperative Staroladozhsky channel, Shlisselburg. Before that it is next to the garage the car drove a black Mercedes with the 'thieves' numbers with the numbers 444. The car left five men of Caucasian appearance.

'Came shot those who were in the service station. One was killed instantly', the interlocutor told.

According to the news Agency, who was in the service station people were armed. They fired on the attackers from a traumatic weapons. In the end, on the pavement lay one of the instigators of the shooting.