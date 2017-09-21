Shooting erupted near court building in Istanbul, 20 detained

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ The shooting occurred at the entrance of the justice palace in Çağlayan district of Istanbul.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, as a result of the incident two people were wounded.

According to preliminary report, people involved in shooting were relatives of plaintiffs and the defendant whose case was heard at the court.

The law enforcements arrived on scene and detained 20 people that were implicated in the incident.

Law enforcements and ambulance units work on scene.