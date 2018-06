Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has become a prime minister of the country.

Report informs, election was held on April 17 in the parliament.

S.Sargsyan was the only candidate for this post and the election was held in an alternative situation. His candidacy was nominated by the coalition consisting of Republican Party, with 58 members and Dashnaktsutyun Party with 7 deputies.