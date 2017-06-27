 Top
    Serviceman dies in car explosion in Kiev today: incident declared terror attack

    Mercedes car exploded on the move

    Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ A serviceman has died in car explosion today in Kiev. Incident is declared terrorist attack. Report informs citing the UNIAN, Director of the Department of communication of the Ministry of internal Affairs Artem Shevchenko has said. Shevchenko also added that the deceased was a serviceman born in 1978. According to the media, the deceased was in charge of the special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry.

    All the circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

