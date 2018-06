Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Serviceman hanged himself in Armenia, Report informs referring to News.am.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, on January 29 about 6:35 pm in the gym of one of the military units in Yerevan, Haykaz Barseghyan was found dead.

The body was found hanging from a pull-up bar. Investigation is underway.