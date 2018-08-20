Security measures strengthened at all diplomatic missions in Ankara

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish MFA strongly condemns shooting attack on the building of the US Embassy in Ankara. Report informs citing the Anadolu, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said.

"Security measures have been strengthened at the US embassy in Ankara and other diplomatic missions, as well as employees of diplomatic missions," Hami Aksoy said.

According to him, the relevant structures are working to identify criminals and find out the circumstances of the incident.

Notably, yesterday, unknown persons shelled the building of the US Embassy in the Turkish capital. No injured reported as a result of the incident.