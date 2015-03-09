Zannier: OSCE is considering to restore its mission in Georgia

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE is considering restoration of its mission in Georgia. Report informs referring to "Interfax", it was said by OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier at a briefing in Tbilisi.

"We are opposed to the construction of any dividing lines, as it was done in the conflict regions of Georgia.These boundaries impede the free movement of citizens.Conflicts should be resolved through dialogue and the OSCE is ready to render assistance. If our representatives will be in place, it will be much easier to solve both political and other problems", the OSCE Secretary General said.

Secretary General also stressed that, Russia does not play a constructive role in stabilizing the situation in the region. "Military exercises of Russian troops held in Abkhazia and South Ossetia are alarming the OSCE, as any such military actions lead to destabilization", L. Zannier said.