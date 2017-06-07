Second explosion hits Khomeini's mausoleum - UPDATED - 2

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian authorities have just denied reports of the second explosion on the territory of the mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran, Report informs referring to Tasnim.

Earlier, IRIB channel has reported about the second explosion on the territory of the mausoleum.

One of the attackers blew up a vest with explosives. The second attacker was neutralized.

According to official data, as a result of the attack on the mausoleum one person was killed, three wounded.

*** 13:01

The second explosion was thundered on the territory of the mausoleum of Khomeini in the capital of Iran, Report informs citing the Iranian media.

According to Tasnim, another terrorist was blown up in the territory of the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini.

Casualties and injuries not reported yet.

*** 11:20

As a result of the attack inside the Khomeini mausoleum, 1 person was killed, 5 wounded, Report informs citing the Iranian media.

*** 10:44

Armed man inside tomb of Iran's Khomeini, injuries reported, Report informs citing AFP.

Media reports say 2 attackers arrested in Imam Khomeini shrine, third suicide shooter ahs detonated his vest.