Saudi Arabian ambassador to US dismisses reports of Saudi journalist's murder as groundless

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabian ambassador to the United States Khalid bin Abdulaziz has refuted information about the killing of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

He noted that the reports on kidnapping, detention or murder of Jamal Khashoggi 'are completely untrue' and groundless.

He said the consulate is cooperating with local authorities in investigating the happenings. The kingdom also sent a group of the security officers for the joint investigation of the incident with the Turkish side.