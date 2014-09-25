​Sargsyan: Yerevan consider to withdraw Armenian-Turkish protocols from Parliament

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Yerevan consider to withdraw Armenian-Turkish protocols from Parliament. Report informs, it was stated by the President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan at the 69th session of the UN General Assembly.

"The culmination of the relations normalization was the signing of Zurich protocols, which have not been ratified yet by the Turkish Parliament and just gathered dust on the shelves for a few years," Sargsyan said. He noted that Turkey had openly declared its intention to ratify the protocols only if the Armenians would liberate the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

He said that Armenia had never opened a question of Turkish recognition of the Armenian genocide as a precondition for the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations, adding that the historical facts keep being faked by the Turkish side.

Turkey and Armenia have no diplomatic relations, the border between the two countries was closed in 1993 on Ankara's initiative. Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Turkey signed "Protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations" and the "Protocol on the development of bilateral relations" on October 10, 2009 in Zurich; which must be ratified by parliaments of the two countries. However, Sargsyan signed a decree on April 22, 2010 to suspend the ratification of the Armenian-Turkish protocols, stating that Turkey was not ready to continue the started process.