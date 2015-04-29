Georgian ex-leader: Europe needs to move closer to South Caucasus region

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is a reliable energy supplier to Europe.Report informs it was stated by the former president of Georgia, Mikhail Saakashvili, speaking at the III Global Forum of open societies in Baku.

Talking about the future of the European Union and the European Neighbourhood Policy, Saakashvili said that after the events of 2008 in Georgia, new conditions appeared in Georgia, which required the development of policies of the European Neighbourhood Policy."Some European politicians believed that what happened in Georgia - this is an isolated case, but it is not.And events have proved it", said the former president of Georgia.

"Europe needs to move closer to the South Caucasus region. Europe, finally understands it", M.Saakashvili said.

According to him, today Azerbaijan - is the front line of the struggle of EU against Islamic radicalism.

He also reminded that Azerbaijan is a reliable energy supplier to Europe.

"We must therefore praise the contribution of Azerbaijan", said the former Georgian leader.