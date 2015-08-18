Russian warships return to Astrakhan from Baku

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Small artillery ships of the Caspian Flotilla "Volgodonsk" and "Makhachkala", as well as a small hydrographic vessel "Anatoly Guzhvin" completed military service in Caspian Sea and back to base point in Astrakhan. Report informs citing the TASS, it was said by the press service of Southern Military District (SMD) of Russia.

According to the SMD, ships will arrive in Astrakhan on August 21. At the end of the voyage it is planned to hold exercises with artillery fire on sea and coastal targets and shooting at a floating mine.

As explained in the press service, since early August ships passed 1945miles (3501 km) and went to the two ports - Bandar Anzali (Iran) and Baku (Azerbaijan).