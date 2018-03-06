Russian transport plane crashes in Syria: 32 dead

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russia’s Antonov-26 transport plane crashed in Syria on Tuesday as it was about to land killing 32 people.

Report informs referring to the Interfax, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On March 6, Russia’s Antonov-26 transport plane crashed at about 15:00 Moscow time as it was about to land at Hmeymim airdrome. According to preliminary data, there were 26 passengers and six crew members on board. Nobody survived," the ministry's report stated.