Russian tour operators suggested holidays in Turkey instead of Egypt

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Some tour operators have decided to redirect aircraft that had to fly into Egypt, to the Turkish resort of Antalya, Report informs referring to Russian media. Among these companies: Coral Travel, Anex Tour, «Pegas Touristik».

«Tour operators will try to save the settings tours purchased by tourists, including their duration and star hotels, as much as possible. In Antalya, according to tour operators, it’s Sunny now, plus 25 heat», — said the Agency interlocutor.

According to expert assessment of the market, currently sold about 100 of thousands of tours, depth of sales primarily in February, private tours in March.

The ban of flights of the Russian airlines in Egypt, which was supported by the Russian President Vladimir Putin, and emergency evacuation with local resorts have already arrived there, tourists can turn into a wave of bankruptcies for the domestic industry companies. Even the big players in the market travel industry will not be able to fully repair the damage to its customers.

According to tour operators the practice of replacing already purchased vouchers for the tours in other countries has already been used in 2011, when unrest in Egypt this way the whole season has been closed for Russians. «Then many of the tourists agreed to go to another place, including in Turkey, or with a surcharge for more distant destinations such as the Maldives,» — said the representative of the Russian Union of travel industry.