Russian State Duma to ban entry of US journalists

    Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian State Duma will adopt a decision to ban all US media representatives from accessing the Lower Chamber.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Head of the Regulatory and Control Committee, Olga Savastyanova said.

    This step will be a response to the deprivation of accreditation for Russia Today (RT) journalists for entry into the US Congress.

    Deputies will make proposals for the adoption of similar decisions to the legislative bodies of the regions.

    Notably, after registering RT as a foreign agent, its reporters were deprived of accreditation for accessing the US Congress.

    In response to Washington's actions, Russia has adopted a law recognizing foreign media as foreign agent if it is funded outside the country. 

