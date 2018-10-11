 Top
    Russian Soyuz rocket fails space launch: Astronauts making emergency landing - VIDEO

    © @roscosmos

    Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ During the launch of the Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur test site to the International Space Station, a carrier crashed, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    It is noted that the crew is alive, but is experiencing severe overload.

    The crew plans to make an emergency landing approximately in Kazakhstan.

    Notably, on board of Soyuz MS-10 are members of the ISS-57/58 mission, Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and American astronaut Nick Haig.

