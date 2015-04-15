Russian senator advices Armenia on the EU

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ "About 350 NGOs in Armenia propagandize against the country's integration into the Eurasian Economic Community and in favor of approaching the European Union within the framework of "Eastern Partnership". We think this kind of activity is wrong. Because we do not consider the choices of "either with us or with them" right. This position has no longer destroyed Ukraine or almost split it. If the issue is put directly, then any country can be destroyed".

Report informs referring to "RIA Novosti" that, the head of the Russian Federation Council's International Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev said it.

According to him, Armenia taking part in the Eurasian Union, CIS, the Collective Security Treaty Organization is the indication of the Armenian community's support for such projects.

The head of the committee expressed his hope that Armenia will be able to avoid this kind of test of choice.