Russian President will visit Iran

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a visit to Tehran in order to attend forum of Gas Exporting Countries in this country.

Report informs referring to mass media, Yuri Ushakov, Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation stated.

According to him, V.Putin will meet with Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani in the framework of the visit.

The forum will be held on November 23.