Russian president expresses his condolences to families of deceased soldiers

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to all Armed Forces of the country and the families of those who died as a result of the collapse of 4-storey barracks of Military Landing Training Center in Omsk, Russia.

Report informs referring to Russian TASS Agency, the Russian president's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

According to him, Vladimir Putin is regularly informed about the progress of the search and rescue operations. Russian President ordered Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to provide the injured with necessary medical assistance.

As a result of the 18 servicemen were killed and 19 were wounded, while the search for 5 persons is still underway.