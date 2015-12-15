Russian jets launch flights in Turkish airspace

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian 'An-30B' plane launched observation flight in Turkish airspace.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, Sergei Ryzhkov, Chairman of Russian National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center states.

According to him, observation flights will last till December 18. 'Plane flied from west part of Turkey, Erzurum and will be at 1500 meters of height', Head of Center says: 'This flight will be carried out in the route direction determined by Turkish side. Officials of relevant Turkish authorities will participate in flights.'

In 1992, OSCE 27 member states signed Open Skies Agreement. Russia approved this agreement in May, 2001.