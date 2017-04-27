Russian navy ship sank in the Black Sea

© Tass.com

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ / A Russian naval ship has sunk after it crashed into a freighter carrying livestock in the Black Sea, near Turkey.

Report informs, Russia's defense ministry said

The Liman was holed as a result of the collision that happened on Thursday about 40km (25 miles) northwest of the Bosphorus Strait, in foggy conditions.

The ministry statement carried by Russian news agencies, says crew members have been rescued.

The ship collided with a Togo-flagged vessel carrying livestockç in fog and low visibility.