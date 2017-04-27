 Top
    Russian navy ship sank in the Black Sea

    The crew members have been rescued© Tass.com

    Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ / A Russian naval ship has sunk after it crashed into a freighter carrying livestock in the Black Sea, near Turkey.

    Report informs, Russia's defense ministry said

    The Liman was holed as a result of the collision that happened on Thursday about 40km (25 miles) northwest of the Bosphorus Strait, in foggy conditions.

    The ministry statement carried by Russian news agencies, says crew members have been rescued.

    The ship collided with a Togo-flagged vessel carrying livestockç in fog and low visibility. 

