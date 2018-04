© ТАСС, Сергей Бобылев

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Yak-130 military aircraft crashed in the Novonikolaevsky district in the Volgograd region of Russia. Report informs "Interfax-South" was told by source in emergency services of the region.

"The plane fell during the training flight, two pilots who were on board, had time to catapult," - said the agency interlocutor.

Now information about the incident is being clarified.