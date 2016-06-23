 Top
    Russian MFA: We are ready to hold talks in Sochi with Turkish Foreign Minister

    Basil Nebenzia: We have invited all ministers and waiting for everyone, including Turkey

    Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russia is ready to hold bilateral talks with Turkish Foreign Minister in Sochi, if it responds positively to the invitation to participate in the meeting of BSEC Council of Foreign Ministers.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, this was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Vasiliy Nebenzia.

    "We invited all ministers and waiting for everyone, including Turkey and Ukraine, but still there is no answer. I think that this week, a maximum beginning of the next, it will be clear who will participate", said Nebenzia.

