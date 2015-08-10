Russian FM spokesperson changed

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) official representative Alexander Lukashevich was appointed as the authorized representative of his country in the OSCE.

Report informs referring to "RIA Novosti", Russian Foreign Ministry's press service stated.

According to the report, Maria Zakharova was appointed to the position of Alexander Lukashevich. "On August 10, 2015, a new Director to the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department was appointed. She previously worked as the deputy head of the press service of the Foreign Ministry," the ministryt said.

The Department will be headed by a woman for the first time.