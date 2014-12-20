Russian FM: Moscow hopes EU will consider flaws of Eastern Partnership initiative

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow hopes that the European Union will consider the flaws of its Eastern Partnership initiative and contribute to the establishment of a common economic and humanitarian space, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said in a statement published on the ministry's official website Saturday, Report informs.

“We hope that our partners will fully take into account the flaws of the Eastern Partnership policy and are ready to create a common space on the basis of equality and balance of interests,” the statement read.

The Eastern Partnership is an initiative of the European Union governing its relationship with the post-Soviet states of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Belarus, Moldova, and Ukraine, intended to provide a venue for discussions of trade, economic strategy, travel agreements, and other issues between the EU and its eastern neighbors.

Moscow is “confident that balanced reciprocal steps by interested parties could give an impetus to joint work on the creation of a common economic and humanitarian space from the Atlantic to the Pacific,” Lukashevich added.

Russia supports German leadership in promoting consultations between Moscow and Brussels, as well as dialogue between the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Alexander Lukashevich said in a statement today.

“We paid attention to the recent statements of the German leaders, which concerned promoting dialogue between the European Union and Eurasian Economic Union, as well as consultations between Moscow and Brussels in order to find the right compatibility of the Eastern Partnership countries’ responsibilities before the European Union and within the Commonwealth of Independent States. We support these approaches,” Lukashevich said.