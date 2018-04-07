Russian Embassy delivers note to UK Foreign Office requesting meeting with Foreign Secretary B. Johnson

© Reuters

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian Embassy in London has delivered a note to the UK Foreign Office requesting a meeting with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in order to discuss the investigation into the Salisbury poisoning incident.

Report informs citing the RT.

"It is high time to hold a meeting between [Russian] Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko and UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to discuss the entire complex of bilateral relations as well as the investigation into the Salisbury incident. In this regard, Yakovenko has sent a personal note to Johnson," the embassy's press service diplomat said.

He stated that at the moment the embassy was not able to provide a "satisfactory evaluation" of the current state of bilateral cooperation between the countries.