 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian Embassy delivers note to UK Foreign Office requesting meeting with Foreign Secretary B. Johnson

    © Reuters

    Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian Embassy in London has delivered a note to the UK Foreign Office requesting a meeting with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in order to discuss the investigation into the Salisbury poisoning incident.

    Report informs citing the RT.

    "It is high time to hold a meeting between [Russian] Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko and UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to discuss the entire complex of bilateral relations as well as the investigation into the Salisbury incident. In this regard, Yakovenko has sent a personal note to Johnson," the embassy's press service diplomat said.

    He stated that at the moment the embassy was not able to provide a "satisfactory evaluation" of the current state of bilateral cooperation between the countries.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi