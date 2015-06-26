 Top
    Russian diplomat ​Yevgeny Primakov dies

    Information was given by Russian media today

    Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ Former Russian Prime Minister and former Foreign minister Yevgeny Primakov died, Report informs, information was provided by Russian media.

    During the last years of the Soviet Union, Mr. Primakov was one of the leaders of this state. He was the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia in 1991-1996, Foreign minister (1996-1998), and then worked as a Prime minister (1998-2000).

    Yevgeniy Maksimovich Primakov was born 29 October 1929 in Kiev, Ukraine. He was a Russian politician and diplomat. Primakov also was an academician and a member of the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences. 

