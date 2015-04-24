Russian Caspian flotilla conducts exercises to combat saboteurs

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Grouping surface ships and boats of the Russia's Caspian flotilla in the northern part of the Caspian Sea, held the ship's doctrine on anti-sabotage defense. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said by the press service of the Southern Military District.

According to legend of exercises, group of underwater saboteurs of enemy using means of underwater movement, conducted an underwater exploration on-site parking vehicles, followed by laying an explosive device on the underwater hull missile ship "Dagestan".The task of ship crews - using the station for tracking the surface situation, prevent conduction of underwater exploration, detect saboteurs and to capture them by frogmen.