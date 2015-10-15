Russian and Kazakhstan presidents ink demarcation of Caspian Sea's bottom

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian and Kazakh leaders signed a series of joint documents, including on the demarcation of the northern part of the Caspian Sea’s bottom, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

Presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan Vladimir Putin and Nursultan Nazarbayev are discussing at a meeting in Astana the bilateral relations and the development of the Eurasian Economic Union. Putin suggested the agenda while opening the meeting.

Putin noted that the status of a state visit with which he arrived in Kazakhstan "pointed to the level and nature of our relations." The Russian leader described cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan as "not just trust-based, but as allied relations in every sense."

Putin noted that the global economy and the economies of the two countries were experiencing difficult times. He added though that trade between Russia and Kazakhstan in rubles demonstrated growth. The Russian president also pointed to the big volume of investment. According to Putin, the conditions for the development of the two countries’ economies are created by the EAEU as well. "We have already seen our partners’ suggestions concerning the development of relations between the economic associations. They are willing to cooperate with the Eurasian Union in different formats," the Russian president said. "All that will be a matter of discussion."