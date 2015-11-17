Russian airlines advises to strengthen security measures for flights to 47 countries, including Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian airlines advised to strengthen security measures for flights to 47 countries, including Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the Russian Aviation on November 10 sent a telegram to airports managers ordering to strengthen security measures.

A source in one of the airlines told "Interfax" that, carriers were recommended to strengthen security measures during flights in 47 countries.

According to the recommendations referred to the need to carry an increased measures of aviation safety should be applied to all transit and regular charter flights with passengers on board both from and to the airports of Algeria, Austria, Albania, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Germany, Greece, Egypt, Indonesia, Spain, Italy, India, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Cyprus, Kuwait, Libya , Lebanon, Morocco, Malaysia, Macedonia, Moldova, Myanmar, UAE, Pakistan, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United States, Sudan, Thailand, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Tunisia, France, Philippines, Montenegro, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka ", said the source.

Earlier the Russian FSB confirmed that Russian planecrash in Egypt, wascaused by aterrorist attack.