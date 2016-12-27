Media: New Russian envoy in Turkey named

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ The presidential envoy in the Volga Federal district Mikhail Babich will be appointed as a new Russian ambassador to Turkey.

Report informs, based on information of ‘Dojd’ (Rain) TV, referring to two sources close to Kremlin.

According to sources, the appointment will be completed in 2017.

It is noted that, the Kremlin for a long time was planning to appoint presidential envoy to another position, but his candidacy as ambassador to Ukraine was blocked by Ukrainian side.

Presidential spokesman Dmitriy Peskov answering the question, if the information on appointment of Babich as an ambassador to Turkey is true, told: “I am hearing this for the first time”.

Notably, Russian ambassador in Turkey Andrey Karlov was assassinated on December 19, during his speech at photo exhibition in Ankara.