Russian FSB building attacker identified

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ The man who attacked office of Federal Security Service (FSB) department is Konev A.V born in 1999 in Khabarovsk.

Report informs, FSB's public relations center told TASS.

According to information, he opened a fire on people in reception room not crossing assigned technical zone.

“Explosive experts discovered an explosive device during inspection of Konev’s personal belongings”, the spokesperson told.

According to report, he may be involved in one of neo-fascist groups.

Notably, 2 persons died, 1 injured as a result of armed attack on the building of Federal Security Service in Khabarovsk.