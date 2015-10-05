Russia recognized violation of Turkish airspace

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russia gave an explanation to Turkey about incident regarding Russian plane.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said by a spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Ankara Igor Mityakov.

According to Mityakov necessary clarifications had been given by Russia to the Turkish Embassy in Moscow."Violation of Turkish airspace took place by Russian military aircraft," - said a spokesman for the embassy.

Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Russian military aircraft violated airspace of Turkey on Saturday in the region Yayladağı Hatay Province, in connection with which the Russian ambassador to Turkey was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and handed a note of protest.

Since September 30, Russia at the request of Bashar al-Assad launched airstrikes on targets of IG in Syria.