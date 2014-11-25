Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russia may impose restrictions on entering private transfers to Armenia. Report informs it was stated by the former Prime Minister Hrant Bagratyan, in an interview with the Armenian service of Radio "Liberty".

H. Bagratyan noted that in difficult economic days, Russia is keenly aware of the need for foreign currency, and the authorities of that country may take such measures that will reduce the outflow of dollars and euros from Russia. According to him, it is not about banning the transfer of money but the possibility of imposition of additional tax.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia, capital outflows from the country increased. In October, 28 bln dollars was removed from Russia. According to the Ministry of Economic Development, during 2014 the outflow of capital from Russia amounted to about 100 bln dollars.

Most of the currency enters to Armenia are private transfers. According to the Central Bank of Armenia, for example, in 2013, individuals transferred 1 bln 869 mln dollars to Armenia, about 85% of which came from Russia.

For comparison, last year's total exports from Armenia, according to the National Statistical Service of the country amounted to 1 bln 480 mln dollars.