Russia may block Facebook

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ In 2018, Facebook must comply with the Russian law on localization of personal data, otherwise the resource will be blocked in Russia.

Report informs citing the Interfax, Chief of the Federal Communications Agency, Alexander Zharov told reporters.

"The law is mandatory for all. In any case, we will either ensure that the law is implemented, or the company will cease to work in the territory of the Russian Federation, as, unfortunately, happened with LinkedIn. There are no exceptions", A.Zharov said, answering the question about the timing of Facebook social network implementation of the relevant law.

According to him, Facebook is not a unique service in Russia, as there are other social networks.