Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russia legalized preferential gas price for Armenia on the border - 165 US dollars per 1 thousand cubic meters. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, a draft of the Armenian-Russian protocol approved at today's session of the Armenian government.

The agreement will be valid until December 31, 2015, after which, if necessary, a new one will be signed. It has already come into force after internal approval procedures in both countries, and notification through diplomatic channels, but no later than the end of 2015.

Original price of Russian gas for Armenia is 189 US dollars.