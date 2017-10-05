 Top
    Russia launches strikes from Mediterranean on ISIS targets in Syria

    Igor Konashenkov: 10 missile strikes have been launched

    Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russian submarines have fired Kalibr 10 cruise missiles from the Mediterranean hitting terrorist targets in Syria, Russia's defense ministry said. The strikes were to support Syrian troops waging ground offensive in Deir-ez-Zor province.

    Report informs citing the Haber7, "the submarines ‘Veliky Novgorod’ and ‘Kolpino’ launched 10 Kalibr missiles on Thursday when patrolling the Mediterranean", ministry spokesman General Igor Konashenkov said. 

    According to him, strikes targeted ISIS.

