Russia holds military exercises in Baltic Sea

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russia's Baltic Navy, Southern Military District, as well as a number of military units and formations of the Airborne troops were brought to a high degree of combat readiness within the framework of the strategic command and staff training, Report informs referring to TASS. The press service of Russian Defense Ministry stated it. In the framework of the readiness, the exercises will be held.

On March 16, within the framework of Northern Navy, individual formations of the Western Military District and the control to the Airborne troops, an event on checking the state of military readiness kicked off.

The martial training of 38 thousand soldiers will be checked during the event. In addition, 3.36 thousand military equipment, 41 ships, 15 submarines, 110 aircraft and helicopters were involved into the action.