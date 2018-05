Russia grants anti-hail missile station to Armenia

Baku. 1 November.REPORT.AZ/ Anti-hail missile system “Antigrad” obtained from Russian company have been installed in Armenia.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, stated the press service of Armenian ministry of emergency situations.

“Apart from two purchased station, Russian company gave the third one for free of charge. The stations will function with signal of radar systems,” says statement.

The head of MES of Armenia David Tonoyan visited a new radar station located in Artashavan village of Aragatsotn province.