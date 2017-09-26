Russia detains ISIS supporter wanted by Interpol

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russian law enforcement officers detained ISIS supporter in Irkutsk, which was wanted by the Interpol.

Report informs citing the Russian Interior Ministry.

"As a result of operational search activities in Irkutsk, employees of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Federal Security Service of Russia and National Guard detained supporter of ISIS, banned in Russia, who was wanted by Interpol", Russian Interior Ministry Spokesperson Irina Volk said.

According to information 30-year-old detainee is from one of the neighboring countries, working in a construction organization.