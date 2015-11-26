Russia could restrict imports from Turkey as early as Thursday

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russia could officially announce restrictions of imports from Turkey on Thursday, as a responsive measure to the downing of the Su-24 jet, although an embargo is not being considered for the short-term, Report informs, Russsian Kommersant newspaper reports.

On Tuesday, a Russian Su-24 jet crashed in Syria. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the plane was downed by an air-to-air missile launched by a Turkish F-16 jet over Syrian territory, falling 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from the Turkish border. Putin described the Turkish attack as a "stab in the back" carried out by "accomplices of terrorists."

"In the near future Russia will restrict product supplies from Turkey — already today a relevant official announcement could be made," Kommersant said on Thursday citing a ministry source.