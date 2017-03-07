Russia bans strange names

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian State Duma adopted a draft law in the first reading, banning use of numbers, symbols or any combination of them, abbreviations, positions, ranks and the words, not complying with norms of literary language during registration.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

Notably, current legislation allows parents to choose any name to their children.

Author of the draft law showed the boy named BOÇ rVF 260602 (Bioloqiçeskiy obyekt çeloveka roda Voroninıx - Frolovıx, date of birth June 26, 2002 - ed.) as an example. The boy has no any document yet. Thus, the court supported the decision of Moscow registry office not to register the child under such a name.