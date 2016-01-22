​Russia bans import of some products from Armenia

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Since 20 January Russia's 'Rosselkhoznadzor' introduced temporary restrictions on Armenian supplies of a number of agricultural products to Russia, Report informs citing TASS.

Restrictions were introduced due to the unstable epizootic situation for murrain and a high risk of disease importation on the territory of Russia.

In particular, the ban was imposed on the import and transit murrain-susceptible animals, including pigs, cows, buffalo, sheep and mountain goats, meat and genetic material derived from these animals susceptible to foot and mouth disease. Also delivery of milk and dairy products not treated by heat, wool, hair, hides and skins, untreated on technology to ensure the destruction of the murrain virus is also prohibited.