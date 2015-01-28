​Russia and Georgia failed to agree on frequency of flights between the capitals

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Technical consultations between Georgia and Russia regarding the frequency of regular flights between Moscow and Tbilisi have ended without results, Report informs citing the Georgian media.

The talks were held in Tbilisi on January 26 and 27.

"We were considering the frequency of flights. As the final result has not been reached, an agreement on the implementation of 18 flights per week remains the same. Previously, I had signed an interim agreement on the implementation of the 18 flights, which is in force until January 31. So we have a few days more", says the head of the Civil aviation Guram Jalagonia.

Regular direct flights between Russia and Georgia has been canceled after the deterioration of relations between the two countries. The decision to restore the regular communication was adopted in September 2014, and already on October 26 Aeroflot made its first flight from Moscow to Tbilisi.