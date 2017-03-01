 Top
    Ruling party in Armenia buys votes for cash

    Media: Size of election bribes announced in Ararat region

    Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ With the approach of the day of parliamentary elections in Armenia, tension between the political forces in the country and increasing in the course are its own resources to provide necessary votes. 

    Report informs, Armenian newspaper Zhoghovurd writes.

    According to information, the size of election bribes in Ararat region has been announced.

    "People employed by the ruling party walk door to door and offer up to 30,000 drams (about 62 USD) for each vote", newspaper said, noting that the size of this amount aselection day approaches.

    Parliamentary election in Armenia is scheduled for April 2.

