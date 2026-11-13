Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
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    Ruins of previously unknown early Christian church discovered in Dmanisi

    Region
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 22:27
    Ruins of previously unknown early Christian church discovered in Dmanisi

    Archaeologists have discovered the ruins of a previously unknown church at the Nagzauri early Christian monastic complex in southern Georgia.

    According to Report's Georgian bureau, citing the National Agency for Cultural Heritage Preservation of Georgia, the discovery was made near the village of Gantiadi (formerly Galamsha) in the Dmanisi Municipality.

    The church was located in the western part of the complex. Its walls were built of large stones, reaching a thickness of 1.5 metres. The surviving sections of the walls stand up to 1.3 metres high.

    Nagzauri is considered one of the important archaeological sites in the Kvemo Kartli region. In addition to several religious buildings, the complex also included residential and utility structures.

    Archaeological excavations at Nagzauri have been underway since 2025.

    Dmanisi Georgia
    Photo
    Dmanisidə V-VIII əsrlərə aid məbədin qalıqları aşkarlanıb
    В Дманиси обнаружили руины неизвестного раннехристианского храма
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    44 filmi

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