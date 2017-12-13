 Top
    Rouhani: United States was not an honest mediator and will never be

    'US lacks any respect for legitimate rights of Palestinian nation'

    Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ “The recent decision by the US admin made it clear that the US is only seeking to secure the maximum interests of the Zionists and has no respect for the legitimate rights of Palestinians.”

    Report informs, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani posted on his Twitter.

    "The US has never been an honest mediator and will never be” he added.

    Rouhani is attending today's extraordinary summit of OIC on the issue of Jerusalem in Istanbul.

