Rouhani: Iran not afraid of sanctions, but will fight for their abolition

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Iran is not afraid of sanctions, but will fight for their repeal. Report informs referring to Russian TASS, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said speaking at a rally in the city of Bojnord, administrative center of the province of North Khorasan.

"Iran is not afraid of sanctions, but will fight for their abolition", IRNA agency quotes his words. "Even if the sanctions are not lifted, the government will do everything possible to solve economic problems and improve people's lives", said the head of the country.

According to him, "the government does not use the negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program as a tool for the lifting of sanctions, but is doing everything in order to remove the restrictions imposed by the resolutions of UN Security Council."