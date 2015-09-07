Road accident in Armenia kills 3 soldiers, 2 injured

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic accident in Martuni-Vardenis highway (Geycha), Armenia killed servicemen of Armenian Armed Forces.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, "Mercedes" ran off the road and crashed into a tree.

Five injured soldiers were taken to a military garrison hospital. 29-year-old captain Taron Setrakian died on the way to the hospital, 38-year-old Grigor Sahakyan and Gevorg Vardanyan Corporal died in the morning of September 6.

Two other soldiers were injured.